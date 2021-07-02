Area citizens given opportunity to learn police training

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- An upcoming Citizens Academy in Stevens Point is offering a taste of what it's like to be a police officer or fire fighter.

In September, 20 people can take courses relating to all things emergency responding. The 12-week program includes going to the gun range, getting stung with a taser and learning about domestic abuse training.

"They get to see, a lot of the time, it's just very spur-of-the-moment, quick decision-making that goes on, and they get to experience that as well," said Lt. Dana Williams of the Stevens Point Police Department.

Participants can opt out of any of the training they do not feel comfortable with.

Registration is open through Aug. 6, and more information can be found here.