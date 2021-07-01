Venomous snake captured in North Carolina capital

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A venomous snake has been captured two days after it was spotted on the loose in a neighborhood of North Carolina’s capital. The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice late Wednesday announcing that the zebra cobra was found and safely removed from a northwest Raleigh neighborhood. Police didn’t give more details. Police say an animal control officer was called Monday to a home where a snake was spotted on a porch. But by the time the officer arrived, it had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area. Officials warned anyone who saw the snake to call 911, saying it could spit and bite.