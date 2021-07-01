Puerto Rico to lift face mask requisite for those vaccinated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi says fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face masks starting next week with few exceptions. He said Thursday that capacity restrictions at all businesses also will be lifted since the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the U.S. territory keeps dropping. Both measures go into effect July 5. Face masks, however, will still be required for all those younger than 12 and for everyone who visits a hospital, doctor’s office or dental clinic.