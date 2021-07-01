Price Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for “missing, suicidal” teen

Price Co. (WAOW) -- The Price County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl they say is missing and suicidal.

They say Ava J. Hughes, 14, was last seen leaving her house on Whitetail Rd. on foot around 7 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray ball cap with a bear logo, black hoodie with HUGHES written on the back, light gray leggings and black and gray tennis shoes.

She's 5'2", weighs 135 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen her or know where she is, contact the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011 or by calling 911.