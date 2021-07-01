Pope, Lebanese Christian clerics pray for end to crisis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has welcomed Lebanon’s Christian religious leaders to the Vatican for a day of prayer. The Holy See organized Thursday’s encounter amid fears that the country’s descent into chaos is further imperiling the Christian presence in the country. Lebanon is a bulwark for the church in the Middle East. Francis greeted the dozen clerics in the lobby of the Vatican hotel where he lives and together they walked across a small piazza inside the Vatican Gardens and entered St. Peter’s Basilica. They stood there in silent prayer around the altar, and descended to the tomb of the Apostle Peter underneath to light a candle as a sign of peace.