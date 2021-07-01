Philippine volcano belches plume of steam and ash, alert up

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital has belched a plume of steam and debris into the sky in a brief explosion, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages. Government experts say magmatic materials came into contact with water in the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas province, setting off the steam-driven blast Thursday with no accompanying volcanic earthquake. They say it’s unclear if the volcanic unrest could lead to a full-blown eruption. Officials reminded people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal is located and is considered a permanent danger zone along with a number of nearby lakeside villages. Taal erupted in January last year.