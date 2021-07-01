More details released in Oneida County homicide

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The victim in a fatal shooting in Oneida County has been identified.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said the victim is Hannah Miller, a 26-year-old from the Rhinelander area.

Miller was found shot to death on the side of the road around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30th, off State Highway 8 at River Bend Road.

There's a desperate search underway for the alleged gunman, 30-year-old Christopher Anderson, also known as "DJ Bravo" or just "Bravo."

Police say, Anderson could be armed and dangerous.

"We're very concerned that he will continue to commit serious violent crimes," said Sheriff Hartman of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, "So we would like to get him into custody as soon as humanly possible."

Officials say, Anderson and Miller were in a relationship and had a child. The child is safe.

There are two different cars authorities say he could be driving.

One is a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

It has Minnesota license plates: 187NXC.

But he could also be driving a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport: AJR9672, that's a Wisconsin plate.

"I'll remind everybody, it's very easy to switch the license plates. Just a few screws is all," said Sheriff Hartman.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been in that area or who lives nearby to help.

"Check their surveillance cameras at their houses. We'd like you to go through their footage and see if we can spot any of these vehicles. These two white vehicles on the camera. And if they do, spot anything of interest, if they could call that it in, we'll follow up on those tips as well," said Sheriff Hartman.

If you were in the area of State Highway 8 at River Bend Road between about 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, know Anderson, or know any information about him, you're asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.

If you see Anderson, call 911 and do not approach him.