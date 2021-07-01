High-speed chase through Marshfield nears 90 mph

(WAOW) – Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase through Marshfield nears speeds of 90 mph.

Officials say the pair – a 31-year-old Madison man and 26-year-old Janesville woman – earlier on Wednesday had driven off without paying for gas at a Marshfield gas station, and that the car they were driving had been stolen in Madison.

According to officials:

Spencer police spotted the vehicle, following toward Marshfield until officers from another department could help with the vehicle stop.

But, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver started speeding; that’s when the chase started on Highway 13, nearing speeds of 90 mph in Marshfield, with the driver veering into lanes of oncoming traffic.

He continued speeding through Marshfield on Veterans Parkway, finally stopping after police used so-called tire deflation devices and other techniques. That’s when police where able to arrest him, as well as his passenger.

When they searched the vehicle, police say they found 81 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession with intent to deliver ecstasy.

What, if any, charges the woman is facing is not yet known.