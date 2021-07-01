Hard lessons for lawyers in Cosby case; tougher for victims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The public outcry over Bill Cosby’s sudden release from prison, where he was serving a sentence for criminal sexual assault, was swift, with #MeToo activists worried it would have a chilling effect on sexual assault survivors. But criminal law experts believe Pennsylvania’s highest court acted reasonably in finding that a prosecutor’s word should be honored, even by a successor. Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson called the ruling a wakeup call for prosecutors who might try to quietly resolve a case without a paper trail, or make a deal over a handshake. Cosby walked out of prison Wednesday and won’t face any further trials in the case.