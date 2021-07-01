Gluing back the bits in a post-COVID myriad of human divides

PARIS (AP) — Rebuilding the post-pandemic world will be a colossal human effort aimed at gluing back the pieces of human divides. People will have to dare to make plans again, take risks again, love again, laugh again. And be human again. But all or some of those things will be unattainable for untold millions who’ll emerge from the pandemic with even less than than they had before the disaster swept so much away. Multiple worlds are emerging from the maelstrom that made billionaires richer and calved new ones, but which also worsened inequality. In France, a family is rebuilding its future. In Brazil, a couple is too shaken to start a family.