California mother charged in killings of her 3 children

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An East Los Angeles woman has been charged with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week. Twenty-eight-year-old Sandra Chico appeared in court Wednesday but a judge postponed her arraignment on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The children were found dead in a bedroom of their home Monday, with no obvious signs of trauma. Chico was initially detained, and authorities then announced her arrest on Tuesday. The children were ages 4, 3 and 1 month.