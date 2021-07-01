Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has been destroyed, as Tigray fighters are said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The International Rescue Committee says the destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River “means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered than before.” It is not immediately clear who destroyed the bridge on a main supply route. Tigray has the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with the United States saying up to 900,000 people face famine conditions in a situation it calls “entirely man-made.”