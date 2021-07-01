Water skiers making splash after staying dockside last summer

(WAOW) -- Making waves on Lake Du Bay -- the Water Walkers of central Wisconsin are strapping back in this season after taking the majority of least year off, and these talented skiiers come in all shapes, sizes and ages.

Show director Janelle Nagrint said, "we have skiers today ranging from about five or six years old to about fifty six years old and everybody works together."

But the high-flying acrobatics aren't always learned on the water -- many have gymnastics, or figure skating backgrounds. Even the smallest of skiers like taking rights on the water



Brothers Grayson and Asher said, "we show off and do what we can and also, I like to swim so if you fall down it's fine cause you just swim back to shore."

Many of them taking turning their time on the water into something more,"some of our skiers will sometimes turn to like individual aspect so swivel skiers will do swivel competitions or jump skiers will do jump competitions, so it's cool when you can work together as a team but also have that individual aspect," Nagrint continued.

But these free shows put on all summer long aren't just for show, they're practicing for the state competition -- later this month.

13 year old Eliza Judd explained, "were having extra practices, and holding certain practices for certia things and we also had people come down to give us tips and pointers."

The Water Walkers host shows on Tuesdays at 6:30 at D.C Everest park, and Thursdays at 6:30 on Lake Du Bay.