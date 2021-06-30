Wisconsin Senate passes $87 billion budget on to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has passed the state budget and sent the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Senate passed the document on a 23-9 vote Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget after about eight hours of debate Tuesday. Senate approval sends the budget to Evers, who can sign it or use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document. The governor will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk. If he does nothing it automatically becomes law.