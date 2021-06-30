Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
Light winds, mostly clear skies and wet grounds from the recent
rains have resulted in areas of fog early this morning, mostly in
low lying areas and near bodies of water. The fog will be locally
dense, reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less.
Early morning travelers should be prepared for rapidly reduced
visibilities at times. Visibilities could go from good to poor
within a few hundred feet. Much of the fog will lift and dissipate
by 8 to 9 am. Exercise caution.