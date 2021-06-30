Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Light winds, mostly clear skies and wet grounds from the recent

rains have resulted in areas of fog early this morning, mostly in

low lying areas and near bodies of water. The fog will be locally

dense, reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less.

Early morning travelers should be prepared for rapidly reduced

visibilities at times. Visibilities could go from good to poor

within a few hundred feet. Much of the fog will lift and dissipate

by 8 to 9 am. Exercise caution.