Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two Atlanta police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of the city’s most famous neighborhoods have been ambushed, leaving one of them shot and wounded and a suspect dead. Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the officers went Wednesday into an apartment building to investigate reports of shots in the bustling Midtown area. He says they were immediately met with gunfire and returned fire, killing one suspect. Authorities say the wounded officer is in stable condition at a hospital and is talking with fellow officers and family. The officer and the suspect were not immediately identified.