New results due in NYC mayor race after vote count blunder

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City elections officials will try again to report preliminary results of the Democratic mayoral primary after a first attempt went disastrously wrong. The mayor’s race was thrown into disarray Tuesday after the city’s Board of Elections posted incorrect preliminary vote counts in the Democratic primary and then withdrew them hours later. The mistake involved the accidental inclusion of 135,000 test ballot images in the vote totals. The error occurred in the first city election to use ranked choice voting. Critics said it proved the board was not prepared to implement the system.