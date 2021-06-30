Nice summer weather coming up

After a rather warm Wednesday, it will turn a bit cooler and more comfortable for Thursday and Friday. A cold front dropping through the region Wednesday night may still generate an isolated shower in the evening. Otherwise, it should be partly cloudy with lows around 59. Patchy fog is possible late in the night. Winds will be light from the northwest becoming northeast.

Thursday looks partly cloudy and pleasant with highs from the mid 70s north to low 80s south. Dew points will be in the 50s, making the air feel more comfortable. Winds will be from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

High pressure over the region will bring plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend. It will warm up though with highs around 89 on Saturday and 91 for Sunday. It will turn more humid Sunday as well. Lows should be in the upper 50s Saturday morning and lower 60s Sunday morning.

It will still be quite warm and muggy Monday, but a cold front will gradually push in. This will bring us a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs could reach the mid 80s Monday. The cold front should be south of our area by Tuesday, but there is just a small chance that a few showers could linger, especially in the southern part of the viewing area. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s.

Next Wednesday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and less humidity. Highs could climb to seasonal levels, around 81 degrees. There are signs that it will turn hotter again late next week and possibly a bit stormy as well.

Pollen Report from Wednesday morning: Grass moderate - 10

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 30-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1972 - The entire state of Pennsylvania was declared a disaster area as a result of the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes, which claimed 48 lives, and caused 2.1 billion dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Thunderstorms in eastern Kansas drenched Worden with 12.21 inches of rain, and a wall of water two to four feet deep swept through Lone Star, KS, flooding every home in the town. Up to ten inches of rain was reported southeast of Callaway, NE. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 75 mph at Winfield, KS. Seventeen cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Duluth, MN, with a reading of 36 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)