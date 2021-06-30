Indigenous groups in Canada reports more bodies at school

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A First Nations group in British Columbia says a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. It follows two other reports of similar massive findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies. In a news release, the Lower Kootenay Band said it began using the technology last year to search a site near Cranbrook near the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.