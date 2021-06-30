Girl dies during rescue of migrant ship off Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that a young girl has died during a rescue operation to save a boatload of migrants trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands. Emergency services for the Canary Islands says that the girl suffered respiratory failure before the rescue helicopter carrying her and two adults could reach a hospital. The girl was one of 35 migrants on a small craft located by a merchant ship while adrift in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Migrant arrivals in the Spanish archipelago have increased over the past year.