Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

WASHINGTON (AP) --The family of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says he has died. He was 88.

The two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate had a reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military, but it was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war.

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.