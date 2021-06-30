Firmly in control, China’s Communist Party marks centenary

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power. President and party leader Xi Jinping sounded defiant in addressing people gathered in Tiananmen Square. He said anyone who tried to bully China would face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.” Xi also said China had restored order in Hong Kong and reiterated Beijing’s determination to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control.