Skip to Content

Fire official tells families that four additional victims have been found dead in condo rubble; death toll rises to 16

Updated
Last updated today at 10:04 am
9:44 am National news from the Associated PressTop Stories
building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Fire official tells families that four additional victims have been found dead in condo rubble; death toll rises to 16.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night.

He said the victims’ next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah says that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

Authorities in Florida have requested an additional search and rescue team to help look for survivors in the rubble.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content