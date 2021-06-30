Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling Wednesday came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. The lawsuit filed by abortion-rights groups argues doctors would be forced to give dubious medical information to patients. Supporters of the law say women should know how to possibly halt a medication-induced abortion. Six states already have similar requirements in place, while judges have blocked such laws in three other states.