Defense seeks prince’s testimony on alleged Jordan plot

AMMAN, Israel (AP) — Defense attorneys in the trial surrounding an alleged plot to destabilize Jordan’s monarchy have asked to call Prince Hamzah and other royals to testify in a state security court. Two former Jordanian officials are accused of conspiring with Hamzah, a half-brother of King Abdullah II, and soliciting foreign help in the alleged plot. They have been charged with sedition and incitement. Defense lawyers Wednesday submitted a list of witnesses that includes Hamzah as well as two other half-brothers to the king. The court is unlikely to require senior royals to testify about the rare public rift within their ranks. The king says the dispute has been resolved within the family.