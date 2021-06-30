Could July be hotter than usual?

June 2021 definitely was warmer than normal in Wisconsin. Is it possible that toasty trend will stick around for July? The Climate Prediction Center is certainly leaning in that direction with their recent outlook produced on June 30th.

They have Wisconsin coated with a 40% chance of being warmer than normal. If this is somewhat accurate, we would likely have a few extra days in the 90s and quite a few extra days well into the 80s.

They have very strong odds of a hotter than normal July across much of the Rocky Mountain states into the Pacific Northwest , as well as New England. The CPC is targeting areas of the Southern Plains into the Gulf Coast states with a good chance of cooler than normal conditions. That is also true of much of Alaska.

As far as rainfall goes, the CPC indicates a chance of below normal rainfall in Wisconsin. That would be quite a contrast to June, which turned out much wetter than usual around here.

The higher odds of being drier than usual are back across Montana and the Dakotas. It could be wetter than usual across much of the southern United States as well as western Alaska according to the CPC.

Have a great July, the peak of summer in our region!