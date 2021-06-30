China’s Didi touts tech spending ahead of Wall St debut

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi says it lost $5.5 billion over the past three years, but ahead of its U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday it is highlighting its global reach and investments in developing electric and self-driving cars. The Beijing-headquartered company operates in 16 countries but almost 90% of the 493 million customers who used the service at least once in the past year are in China. Didi Global Inc. planned to raise up to $4 billion with its share offering. It said 30% will be spent on technology development, another 30% to expand outside China and 20% on new products.