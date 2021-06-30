Athlete of the Week: Rosholt’s Isaac Cychosz

For this athlete of the week we'd like to honor the man who pitched the Rosholt Hornets to the state championship game for the first time since 2008, Isaac Cychosz.

In the Division 4 baseball Semi-Finals in Grand Chute Monday, the senior dominated from the mound against Greenwood.

Cychosz tossed 13 strikeouts across seven innings of work, all while allowing just two hits accompanying a single run.

"The first three outs, especially the first one, it didn't even feel like I was standing there," said Cychosz.

"It felt like I was in a tunnel, like it was me and Tyler our catcher, but everything after that, like my heart was beating but I was calm on the inside too. Once you figure out how to relax on that stage, it definitely helped."

Aiding in Cyscosz's performance was the fact that he had supreme trust in the defense behind him, which gave him the confidence to throw every pitch.

"My stuff was definitely cooperating," recalled Cychosz. "My curveball was working really good. I could pinpoint it in the strike zone and everything."

"It felt good just because I knew that if I threw strikes and (Greenwood) hit it, there was not a doubt in my mind that my team behind me was going to make the play."

It was a trust and confidence that allowed him to enjoy the moment and soak in memories that will last a lifetime.

"I guess once I did find the ball and kind of realize where I was at, it kind of made it even more special because then I could enjoy the moment."