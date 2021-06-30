Area bar destroyed in fire

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A fire on Saturday at an area bar has left the building destroyed.

Though portions of the building are still standing the Lincoln County Fire Chief said the bar has been rendered a total loss.

Around 1:30 am on Saturday a passerby noticed smoke coming from T's on 10 bar in Marshfield. When crews arrived they had a difficult time getting inside the bar.

An excavator was brought in to help the process. One of the managers of the bar said they are not sure if rebuilding is in their future.

"Honestly we're just trying to take it all in and figure things out. It's just a lot to take in," said Tiffany Miller.

No one was in the bar at the time and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Chief said the heavy smoke damage and heat played a role in what's left of the building being rendered a loss.