$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Altoona

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Powerball drawing on Saturday night resulted in one lucky person winning one million dollars.

The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Altoona, the ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball number.

This is the second one million dollar ticket that has been sold in the badger state, two people split the large sum from a January drawing, that ticket was sold in Superior.

The Kwik Trip in Altoona will received $20,000 for selling the ticket.

The estimated drawing for Wednesday's drawing is $62.1