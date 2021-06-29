Wet today, then a drier trend

It is not quite the “dog days” of Summer yet. We will experience a little break from the humid conditions later this week. We will also get a break from the rainfall.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms at times.

High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: A lingering shower in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 63 Wind: Becoming NW around 5

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

High: 84 Wind: NW 5-10

It will be more of the same for today. Like yesterday, there will be more clouds than sun. It will be humid and relatively warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will also be scattered showers and storms at times. The highest chance of thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and a couple of the storms might produce some strong wind gusts. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow will be a little different because we will have more sun and the wind will turn to the northwest. A cold front will be approaching from the north later in the day and it will produce a slight chance of thunderstorms. With more sun, high temps will reach the low to mid 80s. The cold front will slowly drift through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and a slight chance of a shower or storm will continue. By midday Thursday, the front should be out of Northcentral Wisconsin and that should leave with a good amount of sun, less humid conditions, and highs in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

More great Summer weather will be in the area on Friday with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s. The sunshine will stick around through the weekend as temperatures warm up again. It will be good weather to going swimming in your local lake or pool. High temps on Saturday should top out in the low to mid 80s. On Sunday the thermometers around the area will read in the mid to upper 80s.

Warm and a bit more humid weather will linger into early next week. Highs will be in the 8-s on Monday and Tuesday and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms on each day.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 28th, Grass Pollen 34 (moderate)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29 June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1931 - The temperature at Monticello FL hit 109 degrees to establish an all-time record for the state. (The Weather Channel)