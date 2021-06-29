US House votes to ease entry process for Afghan interpreters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has easily passed legislation that would make it easier for Afghans who worked for the American military or NATO to relocate to the U.S. The bill, which drew bipartisan support, eliminates a requirement that special visa applicants get a medical exam before they leave Afghanistan. They would be able to get the exam once they are in the U.S. Additional legislation is still under consideration to increase the number of visas and make other changes to ease the process. President Joe Biden has said his administration would relocate thousands of interpreters, drivers and others who worked for the U.S. military.