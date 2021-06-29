Supreme Court won’t sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dealt a blow to New Jersey and other states seeking a way to oppose pipelines running through their land. The justices on Tuesday sided with a pipeline company in a dispute over New Jersey land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline.Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The ruling says that companies building interstate pipelines, once their projects have been given the greenlight by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, can obtain the land they need even in the face of state opposition.Both the Trump and Biden administrations had supported PennEast. Nineteen states had urged the Supreme Court to rule the other way and side with New Jersey.