Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Carter to 10 miles southwest

of Wisconsin Rapids. Movement was east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Antigo, Weston, Mosinee, Whiting,

Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst and Pembine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.