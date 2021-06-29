Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Colby, or 18 miles south of Medford, moving east at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Marshfield, Abbotsford, Spencer, Colby, Stratford, Athens, Unity,
Fenwood, Rozellville and Milan.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.