Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Colby, or 18 miles south of Medford, moving east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marshfield, Abbotsford, Spencer, Colby, Stratford, Athens, Unity,

Fenwood, Rozellville and Milan.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.