Retired Wausau Fire Chief receives prestigious statewide award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Former Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa is retired now, but that's not putting a halt on the everlasting impact her career has made on the city of Wausau, and in the state of Wisconsin.

Last May, several members of the Wausau Fire Department, Police and Fire Commission, and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg wrote letters to nominate Kujawa for the 2020 Career Fire Chief of The Year award.

Kujawa ended up winning the honor, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she just received the award over the weekend at a ceremony held at the Lambeau Atrium in Green Bay.

The Wisconsin State Career Fire Chief of the Year Award is open to any fire chief in the state among two categories: volunteer departments and registered departments.

According to the National Fire Department registry, there are close to 800 registered fire departments in Wisconsin.

Current Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck said Kujawa has been a clear winner for years, and the award only reiterates what everyone has known for years.

"Chief Kujawa is just an amazing, humble, servant leader," Chief Barteck said. "She always puts the needs of other people around her ahead of her own needs. She's a hard worker and amazing mentor."

Chief Barteck tells News 9's Rashad Williams that the committee that chooses the winner said Kujawa was the clear winner out of all the nominees.