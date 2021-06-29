Marathon and Phillips come up just short of state titles

The Marathon Red Raiders baseball team and the Phillips Loggers softball teams entered Tuesday's state championship semi-finals with a state title on the mind.

However both would ultimately fall short of their goal.

The Lady Loggers started the day off out in Green Bay taking on Mishicot. The Loggers would jump out to a 1-0 lead and things looked promising.

However Mishicot would score the next two taking a 2-1 advantage heading into the sixth. Phillips had a chance in that inning to tie or take the lead, but a double-play would cut their chance short.

That would end up being as close as they would get as they lose to Mishicot 2-1.

The Marathon Red Raiders were hoping for a better result as the first pitch left the mound for their game against Kenosha St. Joesph.

This one spiraled out of control quickly as the Red Raiders were just unable to get anything going offensively, while on the defensive side of things they just could not get the timely stops they needed.

Marathon's hopes of a state title would eventually come to an end after 5 innings in an 11-1 defeat.