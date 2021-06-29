New Israeli foreign minister lands in UAE on 1st state visit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister has touched down in the United Arab Emirates. He is starting the first high-level trip by an Israeli official to the Gulf Arab state since the two countries normalized relations last year. Yair Lapid’s visit on Tuesday to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi comes after the two countries formalized ties, the first of four similar deals with Arab states that had long shunned Israel over its conflict with the Palestinians. Lapid, the architect of a new Israeli government that brought down the record 12-year-long tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu, was to inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.