Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are expected to begin taking their final votes on the 2021-23 state budget. The Assembly was set to go first on Tuesday with the Senate following suit on Wednesday. Approval from both houses sends the $87 billion spending plan to Gov. Tony Evers, who can use his partial veto powers to reshape the document or kill it outright. The centerpiece of the budget is a Republican-authored tax cut worth $3.3 billion. But the GOP kept funding for public schools flat and eliminated hundreds of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the spending plan.