Giannis leaves Game 4 with what team calls a, “hyperextended left knee”

Things were not going the Milwaukee Bucks way from the start in game four against the Atlanta Hawks, but things got even worse early in the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game in the third quarter, due to an injury the team is calling a hyperextended left knee. He did not return.

Antetokounmpo went up for a defensive play, but came down awkwardly causing his knee to bow out.

The Bucks star lay on the ground for several minutes before being helped to his feet and working his way back to the locker room with minimal assistance from trainers.

His status moving forward in the postseason is currently unknown.