First African American named to lead US Forest Service

12:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran forester Randy Moore has been named chief of the U.S. Forest Service, the first African American to lead the agency in its 116-year history. Moore replaces Vicki Christiansen, who has led the agency since 2018. The Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, oversees 193 million acres of public lands in 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands. Moore has served as regional forester in the California-based Pacific Southwest Region since 2007, where he has responsibility for 18 national forests in California and Hawaii. He will take over from Christiansen upon her retirement July 26. 

Associated Press

