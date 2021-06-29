Doctors respond to Senator Ron Johnson’s vaccine press conference

Wis. (WAOW)-- One day after U.S. Senator Ron Johnson held a press conference with people saying they had adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, a group of doctors said Johnson should be encouraging people to get the vaccine instead of spreading fear.

"Instead of spreading fear and disinformation, Senator Johnson could show his leadership during a global pandemic and persuade people across Wisconsin to get vaccinated," said Madelaine Tully who is a family physician in Milwaukee.

Senator Johnson said during the event on Monday that he believes the vaccine has saved lived but it doesn't mean that it is 100 percent safe, and that those who have been negatively impacted are important and should be heard.