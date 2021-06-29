Despite no state title Marathon baseball still had a season to remember

If you would have told Marathon baseball coach Steve Warren they'd be playing in the state tournament five months ago, he wouldn't have believed you.

Marathon's roster features just 20 players with just three of those being seniors.

"The fact that we made it here I think is really the news story," said Warren after the teams 11-1 loss in the state semi-finals to Kenosha St. John's on Tuesday. "I think that the disappointment will fade, but this season was really something special."

The Red Raiders weren't stacked for a playoff run in 2021, but they did it anyway.

Six of Marathon's starting nine had never never played in a high school baseball game. Now, they can say they're among the best in the state.

"We had a really good season," said senior Brock Warren. "If you win 19 games and make it to state, what is there to be disappointed about?"

"Its a fun team," said Mike Hahn another senior on the team.

"I mean you saw all the red out here. We're just a great town. We're just as excited to be here. We had at least three-times the amount of people. I love marathon its just a great place and I'm happy we got here."

The trip to state marked the Red Raiders fifth appearance to the tournament in school history.