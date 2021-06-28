Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Danny has strengthened off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters say it’s expected to dump heavy rain on parts of the Southeast once it heads inland. The fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina’s coast. Top winds have strengthened to 45 mph as Danny races to the west-northwest toward expected landfall within hours. Forecasters say Danny could drop several inches of rain on parts of South Carolina and Georgia. But the hurricane center says Danny will undergo rapid weakening after making landfall. The storm was centered late Monday afternoon about 35 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina.