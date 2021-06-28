Teen Injury has officials urging caution around fireworks

(WAOW) -- Fireworks are a quintessential part of any Fourth of July Celebration, but if used incorrectly, the damage can be devastating.

"We definitely have been on some firworks related EMS calls over the years. Seems like there's always one or two a year, sometimes more," said Drew Egan, Fire Marshal for the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Sunday night, authorities in Wittenberg answered one of those calls for two teens who had been playing with fireworks.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says the teens lit a firework that did not go off immediately. When they went to relight it, the firework went off in their hands, causing severe injuries.

"A couple in my career riding in the ambulance have been hand, face or head injuries from fireworks," said Egan.

Officials say if you do choose to light your own fireworks this year, it should always be done by a trusted adult. They say even the ones that look tame can be dangerous.

"Typically the largest injury nationwide is caused by sparklers. Not telling people not to use them, but telling them to be safe with them," said Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp with the Wausau Fire Department.

Authorities say alcohol, drugs and fireworks are never a good mix, and if you have a firework that doesn't go off immediately, don't rush to relight it.

"Any spent fireworks that you have are best submerged in a bucket of water for a couple of days after you're done. That'll stop any fires from happening if you were to put them in your trash can or something like that," Egan said.

If you do get injured while handling fireworks, call 911 right away.

Get a wet dressing, keep it moist, take the clothing off the affected area, and get help as soon as possible, get to the hospital as soon as possible," Kopp said.