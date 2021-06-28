She’s up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender. The 70-year-old Goldman worked for the Yankees during their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. She had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey in June 1961. Current general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby. In a letter dated this June 23, he wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”