Scam targeting those looking to participate in Hmong American Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With just over a month to go before the 2021 Hmong American festival in Wausau, scammers are trying to take advantage of guests and​ vendors.

According to the Hmong American center's Facebook page, the scammers are contacting vendors.

They claim they're from the center and then asking those vendors to send any festival fees directly to them.

In the Facebook post, officials with the Hmong American Center say they will never ask vendors to make a payment directly to an individual.

Instead they should send their payments directly to the center.

News 9 has reached out to the Hmong American Center but has not heard back at press time.

If you get one of these calls asking for fees, you should hang up first, then call the Hmong American Center back, and see if they actually just tried to call you or not, to make sure you're not being scammed.