Rosholt Baseball’s season ends just short of a state title

Despite and incredible run to the WIAA Division four State Championship game, the Rosholt Hornets came up four runs short to the Boyceville Bulldogs on Monday.

The Hornets were riding high after a 6 to 1 victory over Greenwood earlier in the day, however the Bulldogs were the top seeded team for a reason.

Offensively Boyceville was kept in check by Rosholt until the third inning, when the scoring began.

However despite being able to keep it to a relatively low scoring affair, the Hornets just couldn't muster anything up offensively on their end.

Ultimately that saw their season come to a close with a tough 4-0 defeat.

The silver lining though is that this group was able to at least bring Rosholt back to the state title game for the first time since 2008.