Polish church reports recent clergy abuse of 368 children

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In its latest report on the sexual abuse of minors, Poland’s Catholic Church says 292 clergymen allegedly abused 368 boys and girls from 2018 though 2020. The report released Monday comes at a time when the Vatican is investigating reports of abuse and of a lack of reaction by church leaders in Poland. The Vatican has punished a few bishops and archbishops in Poland for negligence. At an online conference, Poland’s church figures stressed the need for greater prevention as the number of reported cases remains high. Poland’s first report for 1990-2018 listed 382 clergymen having allegedly abused 625 minors. The names of 42 of those clergymen reappear in the latest report.