Gov. Evers, DHS announce gender-neutral option for parents on WI birth certificates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers and the DHS announced Monday that parents will have the option of gender-neutral pronouns and designations for themselves on a child's birth certificate.

Specifically, birth certificates will now allow the option of 'Parent,' alongside 'Mother / Father.'

“This change reflects my and my administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” wrote Gov. Evers in a release.

“I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

Other changes to the birth forms include using "parent giving birth," and making the forms available in English, Spanish, and Hmong starting July 1.

After July 1, 2021, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child's existing birth certificate be switched to parent-parent can contact the Vital Records Office by email or by calling, 608-266-1373.